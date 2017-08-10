New Program for Gold Exploration Planned Quartz Breccia Zone at Lone Pine Property Previously Drilled 0.54g/t Gold Over 188.27m;

August 10, 2017

– Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: Bard Ventures Ltd. (the “” or ““) is pleased to announce that it is planning an exploration program on its Lone Pine Property to test additional gold values on the Quartz Breccia Zone (the ““). The Property is located 15 kilometers north-northwest of Houston, BC and is situated in the Omineca Mining Division.

The Company wishes to provide a summary of previously announced results of gold analysis covering both historical and drill holes completed in 2014 in the QBZ on its Lone Pine Property (the “Property“).

Gold analyses were received from selected drill holes in the QBZ. Gold analyses were completed over the entire length of those drill holes located along the western margin of the QBZ, where polymetallic copper-silver-molybdenum mineralization was intersected over extensive intervals in six drill holes including BDQ-08-02 to BDQ-08-05 and BD-11-69. Along the eastern margin of the QBZ four drill holes (BD-07-02, BD-07-06 and BD-11-68) intersected broad intervals of near surface porphyry style molybdenum-copper mineralization; gold analysis was completed across angled drill hole BDQ-08-01. Elevated and anomalous gold results were received in all drill holes along the western margin of the QBZ with best results reporting up to 0.54 grams per ton gold over 188.27 meters.

A summary of significant drill hole results for gold are highlighted in the table below. All intervals are reported as drill core widths.

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Gold (g/t)

BDQ-08-02

75.0

81.0

6.0

0.28

Incl

75.0

77.0

2.0

0.60



197.0

211.0

14.0

1.24

incl

203.0

209.0

6.0

2.62



401.0

403.0

2.0

0.30



409.0

411.0

2.0

0.57

BDQ-08-03

67.0

117.0

50.0

0.21

incl

99.0

101.0

2.0

1.36



137.0

151.0

14.0

0.17

incl

149.0

151.0

2.0

0.48



227.0

229.0

2.0

2.29



281.0

283.0

2.0

1.83



297.0

299.0

2.0

0.85

BDQ-08-04

211.0

213.0

2.0

0.35



293.0

311.0

18.0

0.28

Incl

297.0

307.0

10.0

0.39



319.0

323.0

4.0

0.43



329.0

345.0

16.0

0.14



363.0

551.27

188.27

0.54

Incl

377.0

385.0

8.0

1.81

Incl

407.0

421.0

14.0

1.24

Incl

431.0

433.0

2.0

2.22

Incl

441.0

449.0

8.0

1.86

Incl

475.0

477.0

2.0

1.49

Incl

515.0

517.0

2.0

1.01

Incl

531.0

547.0

16.0

0.72

BDQ-08-05

137.0

223.0

86.0

0.19

Incl

155.0

193.0

38.0

0.26

Incl

201.0

203.0

2.0

0.46

Incl

219.0

221.0

2.0

0.60



275.0

333.0

58.0

0.32

Incl

287.0

291.0

4.0

0.80

Incl

315.0

325.0

10.0

0.74

Incl

323.0

325.0

2.0

2.10



355.0

359.0

4.0

0.28

BD-11-69

45.0

51.0

6.0

0.63

incl

49.3

51.0

1.7

1.55



79.0

80.9

1.9

0.72



86.8

89.5

2.7

0.72



134.1

181.9

47.8

0.50

Incl

142.5

146.8

4.3

2.60

Incl

146.3

146.8

0.5

14.20

Incl

158.0

159.5

1.5

1.24

Incl

174.5

176.0

1.5

0.94

Incl

180.0

181.9

1.9

1.0



335.0

336.4

1.4

3.84



448.7

450.8

2.1

1.53



Elevated and anomalous gold assay results over significant widths from drill holes located along the western edge of the QBZ, where polymetallic copper-silver-molybdenum mineralization were intersected, are considered significant.

The Company completed a NI 43-101 positive Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Alaskite Zone (see News Release March 11, 2011). This PEA does not include any resource from the QBZ. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. A copy of the Report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

The Property has an ideal location for operations with established infrastructure including:

Highway 16;

A natural gas pipeline;

a major hydro power transmission line and transformer substation; and

Is located only 15 kilometers from the CN rail line in Houston, BC.

Bard has earned a 100% interest in the Property under the terms of an option agreement (News release dated July 12, 2012). Gold analysis was performed by ACME Analytical Laboratories in Vancouver by fire assay utilizing group 3b methodology. The Lone Pine exploration is being conducted under the supervision of Qualified Person Rick Kemp, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

On behalf of:

Bard Ventures Ltd.

“Eugene Beukman”

Eugene Beukman, President

For further information please visit our website at www.bardventures.com.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration and development activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see our public filings at www.sedar.com for further information.

Article source: http://www.bardventures.com/s/NewsReleases.asp?ReportID=799627