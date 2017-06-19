Overnight Wealth Created By “Going Public”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

There are probably only two legal ways to become instantly wealthy overnight—winning the lottery or taking a company public. While both rarely occur, the latter is a predictable and underutilized strategy by entrepreneurs and is attainable by even small or unprofitable businesses.

Take Snapchat for example. It recently went public despite being unprofitable and still generated over $1 billion for the two founders who will still run and hold voting control for the publicly traded company. Additionally, Evan Spiegel reportedly received an additional six figure payout as a “CEO Reward” for taking the company public.

According to Edward D. Hess, Distinguished Executive in Residence and Adjunct Professor of Management, Goizueta Graduate School of Business at Emory University in Atlanta, GA, “Most

entrepreneurs dream of going public as the way of realizing wealth for themselves, their investors, and their employees and as the ultimate scorecard validating their success, vision, and self-worth.”

The immediate and sudden financial windfall is life changing for entrepreneurs who follow a simple but rarely used formula promoted by the Business Credit Literacy Initiative, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Rather it be on the scale of Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, becoming an instant billionaire or a more common entrepreneurial success story of waking up worth a million dollars richer, the sudden wealth also seeps into the local economy causing sales of high-end cars like Porches and Bentleys to soar, and penthouses to sell hundreds of thousands of dollars above listing prices

About the authors.

Anthony Leone, Thomas Montgomery, and K. Mark Deubner, JD assist entrepreneurs in leveraging exemptions made available by the Security Exchange Commissions’ Regulation A+ provisions through a 501(c)(3) non-profit. With no out of pocket cost in most instances, entrepreneurs can receive the assistance to become “capital ready” and access an injection of $250,000 to $50,000,000 annually through the Small Business Development Initiative (SBDI): Go Public Program. Additionally, participants are frequently set up to receive the CEO Reward of an additional $250,000 for just becoming a publicly traded company. More information is available on www.BusinessCreditLiteracy.org.