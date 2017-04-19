Potential merger between Integris Credit Union and Lake View Credit Union

Prince George – On March 31, 2017 the Board of Directors of Integris Credit Union and Lake View Credit Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalize merger talks between the financial cooperatives. The Board of Directors of both organizations are pursuing this merger in the interest of providing a stronger financial cooperative, enhanced member benefits and increased community resilience here in the North. “Members, staff and the communities are our key priorities in merger discussions,” remarks Dave Barry, Chair of the Board of Directors at Integris. “We are just beginning a process to examine this proposal closely to prove it will bring greater benefits to our areas of priorities, like we believe it will.”

“If successful, this merger will solidify our strength as leaders in the North,” says David Bird, President & CEO of Integris. “Mergers such as this provide increased product & service offerings for our members and enhance our ability to enrich communities and the region as a whole. Mergers can be challenging but we are open and excited for this opportunity, and what it will mean for staff and our membership.”

“A merger proposal of our two strong credit unions in the North will enhance our ability to better serve all our members in Central and Northeastern BC with a great product mix both on the investment and lending side, and offer more capacity on the technology front.,” says Joe Judge, Chair Lake View Credit Union. “We look forward to continuing healthy discussions between both credit unions and FICOM (Financial Commission of BC) to underscore our commitment to doing what is best for our members.”

As merger talks progress, further information will be provided to Integris and Lake View Credit Union members.

