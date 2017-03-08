B.C. government issues environmental approval for Towerbirch Expansion Project

Environment Minister Mary Polak and Natural Gas Development Minister Rich Coleman announced that they have granted the Towerbirch Expansion Project environmental assessment approval.

The certificate has been issued to NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. which is a 87 km long interprovincial natural gas pipeline between British Columbia and Alberta. 69 of it is scheduled to go through the Peace River Regional District.

The government says the environmental assessment certificate’s 17 conditions are in addition to and designed to supplement the 24 conditions recommended by the National Energy Board.

Some of the key points for NOVA Gas to abide by are:

Prepare a vegetation management plan in consultation with Aboriginal groups, private landowners, and government agencies that provides details of vegetation management for the project, incorporates traditional-use information and traditional knowledge, and provides for additional considerations in ecologically sensitive areas;

Participate in regional initiatives related to the monitoring, assessment, or management of cumulative effects at the request of government agencies; and

Prepare a heritage values management plan, with input from Aboriginal groups and government agencies, to further minimize impacts to cultural, archeological, paleontological, and heritage values.

Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government must consider the recommendations made by the National Energy Board and make a decision on this project on or before April 6, 2017

