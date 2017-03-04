Terrace to get New Hospital

Terrace to get New HospitalHealth Care, North West, Terrace Saturday, March 4th, 2017
TERRACE is getting a new Mills Memorial Hospital, provincial finance minister Mike de Jong announced while in the community today.
And seeking qualified contractors for a project this size, called procurement in how large scale projects are undertaken, could take place as early as next year, he said.
“I can confirm that there is money for a new hospital within the fiscal plan,” he said of a list of major public sector expenditures developed by the provincial government.
Generally speaking, completion of a business plan could take about 18 months and then be followed up by the complex job of lining up construction contracts and site preparation before the actual work begins.
