Province putting $150 million into silviculture

The B.C. Liberals are doubling down on their plan to fight climate change by planting trees.

Christy Clark announced a $150 million investment Friday in the Forest Enhancement Society — a government-funded stewardship organization — to carry out projects to mitigate wildfire risk and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by replanting ravaged forests.

“We must never forget that the most basic solution is Mother Nature’s solution — and that’s sequestering more carbon in our forests. Planting more trees is good for fighting climate change,” she said at a news conference at Canfor Nursery in Prince George.

