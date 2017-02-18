Province putting $150 million into silviculture

Province putting $150 million into silvicultureBC Economy, Economic Development, Employment, Featured, Forest Industry, Fort St James, Fort St John, Houston, Hudson Hope, Prince George Saturday, February 18th, 2017
The B.C. Liberals are doubling down on their plan to fight climate change by planting trees.
Christy Clark announced a $150 million investment Friday in the Forest Enhancement Society — a government-funded stewardship organization — to carry out projects to mitigate wildfire risk and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by replanting ravaged forests.
“We must never forget that the most basic solution is Mother Nature’s solution — and that’s sequestering more carbon in our forests. Planting more trees is good for fighting climate change,” she said at a news conference at Canfor Nursery in Prince George.
