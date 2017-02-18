Conifex Announces Appointment of Director

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Feb. 14, 2017) – Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex”) (TSX:CFF) is pleased to announce that Janine North has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. North has extensive background and experience in the resource sector, particularly in the northern interior region of British Columbia.

Ms. North is the recently retired CEO of the Northern Development Initiative Trust (“NDIT“), a regional development corporation focused on building a stronger economy across central and northern British Columbia. Ms. North’s previous roles prior to NDIT included management of logging and trucking companies, and management of certain forest districts in British Columbia.

Ms. North currently serves as a director and the Chair of Governance and Human Resources for BC Hydro, and as a director of viaSport British Columbia, an independent not-for-profit organization, tasked by the provincial government with promoting and developing amateur sport in B.C. Ms. North previously chaired the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund, Vice-Chaired the Central Interior Logging Association, served as Vice President of the Agricultural Institute of Canada and held directorships with the Association of Mineral Exploration of B.C., Canadian Sport Institute and Junior Achievement BC.

Ms. North’s commitment to excellence has been recognized through being honoured with the Influential Women in Business Award by Business in Vancouver, 50 Most Influential Women in BC; Association for Mineral Exploration of BC Honorary Service Roll; Honorary Lifetime Alumni University of Northern B.C.; Northern B.C.’s Woman of Influence and Impact; Northern B.C. Mentor of the Year to Industry and Business; Northern B.C. Newsmaker of the Year; and Central Interior Logging Association Contractor of the Year.

Ms. North is an accredited corporate director with the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors and a graduate of the University of Alberta Faculty of Forestry and Agriculture.

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries’ primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex’s lumber products are sold in the United States, Chinese, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex has expanded its operations to include bioenergy production following the commencement of commercial operations of its power generation facility at Mackenzie, British Columbia.