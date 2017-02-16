Home » BC Economy, Health Care, Press Releases, Prince George, Viewpoints » Health and Wellness in the North

Health and Wellness in the North

Posted by BC Economy, Health Care, Press Releases, Prince George, Viewpoints Thursday, February 16th, 2017

Achieve It All Fitness and Wellness with Anita Kashmark will be a new columnist for Northern BC Business. Achieve It All provides personal training sessions for all ages- individual, small group, family and teams. Life coaching also available for health and wellness
