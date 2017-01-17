Natural Resources Development in Northern British Columbia

Here in Northern BC the next 6 months will be busy with numerous projects in the natural resource sector.

In the short term there are a number of events that will help set the pace forward for the next 10-20 years of business development.

Cambridge House

First up is the Cambridge House Vancouver Investment Resource Show January 22-23 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. This show is slowly bouncing back with companies looking for investors for projects including a number in the North (Colorado, Canada Zinc, etc). This show has returned to be just before Round Up which is a win-win for both shows

https://cambridgehouse.com/event/54/vancouver-resource-investment-conference-2017

AMEBC Round Up

Round Up is the largest exploration show in Canada and has a real focus with Northern BC projects (Mines, Exploration, etc). All major BC mining projects will either be presenting or exhibiting at this event from January 23-26 at the Vancouver Convention Centre

http://roundup.amebc.ca/

BC Natural Resources Forum

The following week is the British Columbia Natural Resource Forum in Prince George from January 31- Feb 2. This event looks at all projects in BC with a major emphasis in Northern BC for Forestry, First Nations relationships, Port access (Prince Rupert, Kitimat and Stewart), Infrastructure, Transportation, Oil &Gas, Mining, Hydro and of course LNG. With the recent Alta Gas announcement and the 99% approved Pacific North West LNG this show brings many of the industry leaders to Prince George

http://www.bcnaturalresourcesforum.com/

Minerals North

This local mining event is the 2nd largest mining and exploration events in BC, Every year this show rotates to communities in Northern BC and this year’s event takes place in Prince George April 25-27. With the tradeshow booth portion sold out and an anticipated crowd of over 800 attendees, this show gives you a very good grass roots idea on what is happening in the North for mining. Northern BC Business and Northern BC Mining will be sponsors for this show

http://mineralsnorth.ca/

If you are looking to do business on projects in Northern BC these events are worth attending