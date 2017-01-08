Why did I move to Prince George – Scott Harriman

My name is Scott Harriman. Born in Saskatoon, I moved to Vancouver before I was two and spent most my life there, except for a two year period when I lived in Edmonton and another 16-months living in Fort McMurray. Vancouver was where my wife and I raised our family, with little thought and little appetite for 10-hour drives to anywhere – which pretty much eliminated exploring the North and Central parts of British Columbia.

Our children grew up and married, but when they settled it wasn’t in Vancouver. Our son moved to Vancouver Island with his wife, who had a position with the Ministry of Education in Victoria. Our daughter completed her post-secondary education in Kelowna, met the man of her dreams and moved to Prince George for steady, high-paying employment. Neither of my children miss Greater Vancouver.

When grandchildren arrived – one in Victoria and three in Prince George – the magnetic attraction grew much stronger and we needed to travel to these cities to get our grandparent fix. It made sense to move closer to one family, or the other, and reduce our pilgrimages to both locations.

Prince George was attractive for a number of reasons but with three grand-children here, four distinct seasons instead of two wet and wetter ones, and less traffic and shorter travel times the choice wasn’t difficult. Then there’s opportunity – my profession as a Mortgage Broker is especially crowded in the more “popular” parts of the province. There aren’t so many of us here in North Central BC. Vehicle fuel is cheaper and with shorter commuter times I need less of it and real estate here is very affordable. As for my son and his family in Victoria, they’re only a non-stop flight away.

Since moving here April 2016, I have made a conscious effort to forge relations with as many people as possible in local business circles – especially in real estate. After all, that is the world I work in. I have quickly built strong connections with many influential individuals and would have been hard-pressed to duplicate such traction in Metro Vancouver. Every day brings new connections, new opportunity and new friends. For us, Prince George is the perfect mix between urban, suburban and wilderness. I have experienced a huge welcome to the community and feel very much at home here in Prince George.

Scott Harriman, is a Mortgage Broker (FICOM BC License 500389) with Nova Financial Services Inc. He can be reached directly by phone at (250) 565-4969 or by email at Scott@WeMortgageCanada.ca or at his office at 1272 3rd Avenue, Prince George BC.

Using a broker makes sense. Brokers can provide access to a greater number of lenders who, in turn, can provide more competitive and creative financing options for your business. As a broker, Harriman offers Commercial and Residential Mortgage Lending Services with a focus on owners of small and medium sized businesses and real estate investors. Additionally, Harriman is able to offer Commercial Financing, Construction Loans, Land Financing, Business Loans, Equipment and Fleet Leasing and Credit Lines.